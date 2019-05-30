Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Trailer Released

Netflix has been heavily teasing the released of The Dark Crystal prequel series this month, with a batch of new photos and an official poster arriving online within a week of one another. Now, as promised by the show’s official Instagram account early Thursday morning, the first trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has arrived online. Fortunately for fans of Jim Henson‘s cult classic film, it’s everything we’ve been waiting for.

The 10-episode prequel series doesn’t debut on Netflix until August 30th, but you can watch the trailer now to start getting excited. Check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the early hours of Thursday morning, The Dark Crystal‘s Instagram account released the first poster for the upcoming series, and teased that a trailer could be on its way later in the day.

“The Skeksis have left their mark,” read the post. “But sleep Gleflings. The three suns bring light in 8 hours.”

And of course, just eight hours later, the trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance arrived, and gave us a glimpse at the thrilling story that’s about to unfold.

This Dark Crystal prequel series will follow the adventures of three young Gelfling — Rian, Brea, and Deet — as they go on a journey together to discover the secret behing the Skeksis’ rise to power. Film director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me) is bringing the 10-episode series to life for Netflix.

The streaming service has assembled an absolutely stellar voice cast for this prequel, with Kingsman star Taron Egerton, Split and Glass standout Anya Taylor-Joy, and Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel portraying the three main characters. The trio is joined by Mark Hamill, Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Ralph Ineson, Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Simon Pegg, and Donna Kimball.

What did you think of the trailer for the new Dark Crystal series? Let us know in the comments!

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will debut on Netflix on August 30th.