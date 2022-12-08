The Dark Tower to Get New Adaptation Under Mike Flanagan

The Dark Tower is set to get a new adaptation under Mike Flanagan. Deadline reports that the creator and Trevor Macy are set to work on the beloved Stephen King series over at Intrepid. Recently, Flanagan left Netflix and The Midnight Club got canceled just last week. This is a soaring comeback for the creative who gets a crack at these stories, which hardcore King fans want to see realized in some way, form, or fashion. The report indicates that the creative sees Dark Tower as a five season TV series and two movies as well. Both Flanagan and Macy acquired the rights to the behemoth franchise. Back in 2019, they did Doctor Sleep and will have the chance to succeed where the 2017 Dark Tower film could not.

Inside the interview, Flanagan said, "Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to The Dark Tower, which if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life. We actually have those rights carved out of our Amazon deal, which doesn't mean that they can't or won't get behind it at some point — you don't know. But that's something we've been developing ourselves and are really passionate about finally getting it up on its feet at some point"

IGN spoke to Flanagan back in October about the prospect of the franchise growing again. Make no mistake about it, he's completely entranced by the idea of another adaptation of the Stephen King book series.

"I keep coming back to it because it has its own gravity," Flanagan told IGN. "It would just be a question of taking the more fantastical elements that might be harder to connect to, especially where it gets pretty meta at mid-point, and grounding it, just pulling it in. Otherwise, the characters are who they are, the arc is what it is. And I think the way not to do The Dark Tower is to try to turn it into something else, to try to make it Star Wars or make it Lord of the Rings. It's what it is. What it is is perfect. It's just as exciting as all of those things and just as immersive and it's a story about a tiny group of people and all the odds in the whole world are against them, and they come together. As long as it's that, it'll be fine, and there won't be a dry eye in the house."

