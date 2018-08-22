Netflix Renews ‘The End Of The F***ing World’

For fans left unsatisfied by the ending of The End of the F***ing World, you're in luck. Netflix has officially renewed the series for a second season.

Reported by Deadline, the streaming giant has picked up a second season of the Emmy-nominated dark dramatic comedy. Based on Charles Forsman's critically acclaimed comic, the series follows James (Alex Lawther) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden) on a dark, twisted road trip. James is an admitted psychopath with a penchant for harming himself and animals while Alyssa likes to anger, well, everyone. James wants to kill Alyssa when the road trip they've embarked on ends, but things don't quite go as planned.

Fans of the series have wondered if there would be a second season since the season finale earlier this year. While the conclusion of the season was very similar to that of the comic -- the police cornering Alyssa and James ad shooting at James when he makes a break for it. The first shot misses and the screen cuts to black when the second rings out. In the comics, James is killed, and Alyssa is returned to her family but now that we know that the series is returning, the screen cutting to black may be the opening to a larger story.

Even with the first season ending somewhat like the original arc of The End of the F***ing World there are still many stories the second season could tell. Alyssa's return to her family and the inclusion of a satanic cult from the comics provide plenty of story fodder, though if the series does deviate from the comics -- and James survived -- the show could potentially explore what that outcome leads to, something that series creator and writer Charlie Covell hinted at in an interview with Collider after the series premiered.

"For me, it's about James and Alyssa and I think that's what people have connected with," Covell said. "I think a Season 2 would have to involve James and Alyssa somehow. I just love the world of them out there on the road, doing something in a weird world. So, for me, any story that we expand keeps them out there somewhere."

Are excited for a second season of The End of the F***ing World?