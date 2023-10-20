The Expanse: The Complete Series Blu-ray Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Many would agree that The Expanse series of novels from James S. A. Corey (aka Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck) is some of the best sci-fi ever written. They might also agree that the television series based on the novels maintained that level of quality. If you are one of those fans, you might be interested to know that The Expanse: The Complete Series is coming home on Blu-ray November 14th – just in time for holiday gift giving.

Pre-orders for The Expanse: The Complete Series Blu-ray are live here on Amazon now priced at $79.98. Odds are it will see a discount before the release date, but keep in mind that pre-order customers will automatically get the lowest price offered during this period. Details on special features weren't available at the time of writing, but we expect that it will be jam-packed. At this point we do know that it's a 15-disc set and that it clocks in at 2828 minutes.

The Expanse series concluded its 6 season run in 2022. Speaking to ComicBook.com, star Steven Strait looked back on his experience playing James Holden on the show.

"I'm so immensely proud of the work that we've done," Strait said. "I'm grateful that we were able to finish the story, that we have a complete beginning, middle, and end. I've always said with this show that it's felt more like a theater company than a television show. And I've never experienced the level of commitment from everybody involved for so long because they felt the work was as important as The Expanse has been for us."

Will The Expanse Get a Season 7?

The last season of The Expanse took time to set up the next chapter of the story, covered in the final three books of James S.A. Corey's series of novels. Strait can't offer any solid information about what future The Expanse might have, he reminds fans that anything is possible, especially with this show. "Six [seasons] was always the plan," he says. "That was the logical endpoint for what we started out to make. What Alcon does with the property, I know that they're very committed to it. It would be wonderful to bring the folks back together to do that piece of the story, which is continuous and it's also kind of not, it's kind of its own thing. I don't have any news for you, unfortunately, but if anything, the show has proven that you never know. We've shown that with the death and rebirth of this show time and again. We'll see."