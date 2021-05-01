The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Defends Marvel’s Power Broker Reveal: "They Really Went There"

✖

The actor behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's string-pulling Power Broker says the Marvel Studios original series "really went there" with a reveal that a Captain America fan-favorite became a "completely different character." Spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Episode 6, "One World, One People," confirmed theories that Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) was secretly the "king" of Madripoor sought out by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Carter's Power Broker funded Dr. Wilfred Nagel's (Olli Haaskivi) recreation of the Super Soldier Serum that gave John Walker (Wyatt Russell), at the time the new Captain America, his superpowers — the same abilities wielded by Carter's former employee, Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) of the Flag Smashers.

"I thought it was great. I mean, look, they really went there. We just turned Sharon on her head," VanCamp told Collider. "I mean, she's a totally different person, totally different character, and I just loved that. It felt like, again, it was fulfilling that thing that I felt like we never really completed with Sharon in terms of the films. And so it was just very cool."

A former S.H.I.E.L.D. spy and CIA agent, Carter becomes a fugitive when she helps Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Sam reclaim their government-confiscated shield and wings, respectively, during the events of Captain America: Civil War. After years on the run, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier writers' room reconfigured the former Agent 13 as a disillusioned and bitter Sharon Carter.

"I think we got most of the scripts pretty early on if I remember correctly. And I remember Malcolm [Spellman, series creator] and Kari [Skogland, director] and a bunch of people saying, 'Well, just wait until you see what happens in the end,'" VanCamp said about finding out she would be playing the mysterious Power Broker. "I had no idea what they were talking about, and then of course, the reveal happened and it made a ton of sense. But they all sort of let me read the script and kind of get a sense of what was happening within the story."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ends with a fully-pardoned Carter, whose secret died with Karli and hired gun Batroc (Georges St-Pierre), phoning a mysterious caller who could launch Carter into the upcoming Disney+ series Armor Wars or Secret Invasion — in keeping with fan theories that this edgier Sharon Carter was actually a shape-shifting Skrull all along.