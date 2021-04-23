The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fans Suspect Major Character Is a Skrull
Are one of the shape-shifting Skrulls hiding in plain sight on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Spoilers for Friday's series finale, "One World, One People." When Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) team up with a fugitive Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) to take on Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and her Super Soldier Flag Smashers, who are backed by a spying Batroc (Georges St-Pierre), all parties converge on the Global Repatriation Council headquarters in New York City. It's there we learn that ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. spy and former CIA Agent Carter is the Power Broker who funded Dr. Wilfred Nagel's (Olli Haaskivi) recreated Super Soldier Serum empowering Karli as well as rogue agent John Walker (Wyatt Russell).
Some viewers accurately predicted that Sharon's shady dealings in Madripoor meant she was the mysterious Power Broker, but the finale's mid-credits scene has some suspecting she's disguising another secret: this Sharon is a Skrull.
When Sharon is offered a full pardon and an opening in her old division at the CIA — where she was employed until she helped then-fugitives Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and the Falcon (Mackie) during the events of Captain America: Civil War — she phones someone and tells them to "start lining up our buyers."
"Super Soldiers might be off the menu," says a smirking Sharon, "but we're about to have full access to government secrets, prototype weapons, you name it. Should be something for everyone." End of series.
Who is on the other end of the phone is a mystery: is it Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the Nick Fury-type shot-caller who recruited the Super Soldier Serum-powered John Walker as her black-clad U.S. Agent? Or could it be the still-unrevealed Benefactor who hired Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins) in Ant-Man and the Wasp? Maybe former military contractor Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell)?
The scene could be set up for the upcoming Disney+ series Armor Wars, where James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), the heavy firepower Avenger known as War Machine, suits up for action when the late Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) technology falls into the wrong hands.
Because Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision both ended with Skrull reveals, some fans are questioning if Falcon and Winter Soldier is following this trend with a Skrull-Sharon going deep undercover ahead of Marvel's Secret Invasion. The series, starring Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and good guy Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), is inspired by the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name, where it's revealed the shape-shifting Skrulls have infiltrated every level of life on Earth — including governments and superhero teams like the Avengers.
Sharon Carter, Agent of SKRULL
This is definitely a possibility. There is almost certainly going to be a big WTF Skrull reveal and this would make a lot of sense. It would also be incredibly powerful to have the reveal be of the actual Sharon in captivity.— The MCU True Believer (@ArArArchStanton) April 23, 2021
I got a feeling that Sharon Carter might be a Skrull and will play a bigger role in Secret Invasion 🤷🏻♂️— Maelson (@Ariffkhwan) April 23, 2021
The Real Sharon
That was the one aspect of the show I didn't like. Now, if it's later revealed that she's a Skrull and the real Sharon is somewhere else... that might change my opinion of it.— Hyperdyne Systems 341-B (@darth_muppet) April 23, 2021
In Plain Sight
My take is Sharon is a Skrull. She's in a similar position that Jess was when Veranke posed as her in the comics.— Spider-Woman Daily - BUY SPIDER-WOMAN 4/21! (@SpiderWomnDaily) April 23, 2021
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@wtexid) April 23, 2021
Will the Real Agent Carter Please Stand Up?
she's so weird man what the heck happened to her in those 2 years😭😭😭 if she isn't actually a skrull then it's just so odd why she's s like this like damn girl who hurt u and also if she actually is a skrull then i really hope the real sharon isn't dead that's be sad— nj⁷🌙 ramadan szn (@moonnlouvre) April 23, 2021
#TFATWS Spoilers!— Alaina║TFATWS SPOILERS (@amcollins112000) April 23, 2021
Trust Issues
I have this feeling that Sharon is a Skrull. Government secrets, prototype weapons, etc... the Skrulls would love that #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— naoya's only stan 😔✊ | ivy✨ (@anti_gifted) April 23, 2021
#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier finale spoilers— chloe ⩔✪🔰 (@dreamyluvs) April 23, 2021
It Was Veranke All Along
Real Sharon Carter? Or Skrull operative/Hydra plant? 🤔
dun-dun-DUNNN! 😆— Tim the StarGeezer 🌟🔭 (@StarGeezerTim) April 23, 2021
//TFATWS SPOILERS !!#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #SamWilson #Bucky #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale— eva 🤍s tfatws (@wandasworldd) April 23, 2021
#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale SPOILERS— Rafael✵ (@WarbirdRafael) April 23, 2021
#CaptainAmericaAndTheWinterSoldier Spoiler Alert— Governor General-Select Michael Cole (@TheJMCole) April 23, 2021
If Sharon is the Power Broker, is it also possible that she is Spider-Woman's(comic)/Mockingbird's(animated) replacement in #SecretInvasion and has been replaced by Skrull Queen Veranke?