The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Emily VanCamp Teases Her MCU Return as a “Very Different” Sharon Carter

✖

Emily VanCamp is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a "very, very different" Sharon Carter in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After the revelation that HYDRA infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D. in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the spy formerly known as Agent 13 became a CIA agent on the run when she retrieved the government-confiscated equipment of fugitive superheroes Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Captain America: Civil War. Five-and-a-half years after she was snapped out of existence during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, a world-weary Sharon Carter is called into action when she reunites with Sam and James 'Bucky' Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

"When we see her now, she's a little rough around the edges. She's been on the run, she's had to take care of herself, she mentions that in Civil War that she has to disappear for a little while, and I think here we get a little sense of what she's been up to and how she's had to fend for herself and make her own way in this new world," VanCamp told Good Housekeeping. "It's a very, very different Sharon ... You can imagine that there's a little bitterness there."

Unlike Sam and Bucky, who both signed deals for pardons after opposing the Sokovia Accords enforced by the United Nations, Sharon has not been able to resume something resembling a normal life in a post-Blip world. VanCamp added Sharon's "bitterness" is about her situation after blipping back to life and not about loose ends with a suddenly 112-year-old Steve — her brief romantic interest — something VanCamp says is "never addressed" in Falcon and Winter Soldier.

"Would I say there's a ton of closure for Sharon? No, not really," VanCamp said. "But then again, does anyone ever get closure in these movies and TV shows?" Asked if Sharon's story might continue post-Falcon and Winter Soldier, VanCamp said only: "We'll see."

New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere Fridays on Disney+.

Want to learn more about the latest Marvel Studios series? Check back on ComicBook CRAM to learn more about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and click here for even more articles and videos to find out everything you need to know about the new show!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.