Is Captain America Dead In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier?

✖

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will focus on both Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes living in a world without Steve Rogers, as Avengers: Endgame featured a Captain America that traveled to the past to live out his life with his lady love Peggy Carter, but does the latest trailer give us hints that Rogers might, in fact, have passed from this mortal coil? With the series set to land on the streaming service of Disney+ this March 19th, we imagine that there are plenty of questions that will be coming our way before the next big Marvel Cinematic Universe series makes landfall!

In the final minutes of Endgame, we saw an elderly Steve Rogers hand off the shield to Sam, believing him the best choice to continue as the new Captain America, and while the new Disney+ trailer doesn't have Chris Evans make an appearance, it's clear that the legacy of Cap is felt throughout. One of the biggest hints that might lead credence to the idea that Steve has died is a brief scene in the trailer wherein Sam is wearing a formal suit, looking down at the shield, surrounded by military men with a large banner of Steve hanging behind him. Needless to say, considering Cap's age during his final appearance, there's definitely believability when it comes to him passing away of old age.

(Photo: Disney)

In the comics, when Captain America died, Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, took the shield and became the new Captain Americahimself, putting together a brand new suit that honored Rogers while also adding his own unique flair. Years later, when Rogers was aged-up as a result of a deadly confrontation, he decided to give Sam Wilson, the Falcon, the costume and the shield, giving us yet another new Captain America. Though we don't know who will ultimately become the new Captain America for the MCU, both Sam and Bucky definitely have cases to be the next star-spangled soldier.

The two Avengers will have some competition, however, as the character of John Walker, aka the US Agent, has already been shown to appear in the upcoming series, clearly being sold to the public as the next Cap himself. With Baron Zemo and the Flag Smashers also causing trouble, it's clear that Sam and Bucky are going to have their hands full, especially if Cap has in fact died.

Do you think that we'll witness Captain America's funeral in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the MCU!