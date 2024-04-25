Lights, camera... Action! Ahead of The Fall Guy — the action-comedy about stuntman Colt (Ryan Gosling), from stunt performer-turned-director David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train) — Universal Pictures Content Group will release premium documentary series Action. Produced by Leitch and Kelly McCormick (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Nobody), the TV-MA docuseries explores the real lives behind some of Hollywood's top stunt performers and includes behind-the-scenes footage from The Fall Guy.

Action is streaming April 26 here on Peacock. Watch the just-revealed trailer below.

In Action, Leitch and McCormick's 87North stunt team "takes center stage, revealing the captivating stories of ordinary individuals who are drawn to the electrifying world of action sports, martial arts, motocross and more," according to the official synopsis. "These daredevils navigate the high-octane, highly skilled, and often perilous world of film stunts, balancing their professional passion with the demands of everyday life."

"Every exhilarating episode reveals the indomitable spirit and camaraderie that binds together this remarkable group of stunt people," the synopsis continues. "Their shared dreams and love for all things action unite them as they carve their names into the annals of Hollywood history. But be prepared for more than just jaw-dropping stunts; delve into their personal lives and witness the sacrifices they make and the challenges they conquer while juggling the most unique day job on the planet."

The series goes behind the scenes of Hollywood's biggest movie sets for an unprecedented look at the lives of stunt doubles for stars like Gosling and David Harbour (Marvel's Black Widow, Violent Night). Keanu Reeves, star of The Matrix and the John Wick films, will feature in the series as he takes audiences through his love for the art of action and why these real-life action heroes deserve industry recognition.

Action also gives audiences a front row seat to the making of The Fall Guy, the high-octane action movie billed as "a hilarious, hard-driving, all-star apex-action thriller and love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them." Loosely based on the '80s TV series starring Lee Majors, The Fall Guy follows a blockbuster stuntman (Gosling) who has to track down a missing movie star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) to try and win back the love of his life (Emily Blunt).

Leitch and McCormick serve as executive producers on the docuseries from executive producer Josh Oreck (John Wick, Sherlock Holmes) and directors Bridger Nielson (All Things Must Pass, The Prodigy) and Chelsea Allen (Prop Culture, Fam Jam). Action is available to stream on Peacock starting April 26; The Fall Guy hits theaters May 3.