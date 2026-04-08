The Final Season of Prime Video’s Near-Perfect Sci-Fi Show Just Dropped (& You Can Watch the First 2 Episodes Now)

All good things must come to an end, and that includes great TV. After 2025 saw several shows wrap their runs, including Peacemaker, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Andor, 2026 is set to see even more series reach their end, and Prime Video shows aren’t spared. The Amazon streamer’s best sci-fi show just returned with two new episodes, and it’s the start of its fifth and final season.

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The Boys is officially coming to an end. Prime Video’s satirical superhero series based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series of the same name launched its fifth and final season with two episodes on April 8th. The series centers around a group of vigilantes who fight to expose and destroy corrupt, celebrity superheroes managed by the powerful Vought International corporation and is one of Prime’s best. The show holds a near-perfect average 93% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and even jumped back onto the streaming charts just ahead of Season 5, with The Boys currently ranking No. 8 in the U.S.

Prime Video’s The Boys Is Perfect From Beginning To End

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The Boys soared to become one of Prime Video’s most popular and highly viewed series for a reason: it’s really good. The Boys is a rare example of an adaptation that is viewed by many as superior to its source material, the series essentially serving as a refined version of the comic that delivers deeper character development and complex storytelling without losing its hyper-violent nature. It’s also one of the most successful superhero deconstructions in modern TV, flipping traditional tropes by presenting the Supes as selfish, marketable antagonists who engage in brutal, morally questionable actions.

Thankfully, The Boys doesn’t lose any of that momentum going into its final season, a batch of episodes that, according to The AU Review’s Peter Gray, “doubles down on everything that made the series essential viewing in the first place.” Season 5 debuted with a “Certified Fresh” critic score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, continuing the show’s six-year streak since Season 2 of never dipping below a 90% and potentially setting the show up as one of the best examples of TV series that never dropped in quality. The new episodes deliver the same type of high-stakes and sophisticated commentary on corporate greed, media manipulation, and celebrity culture that fans have loved from the previous seasons, and it all leads to a high-impact series end.

What’s New on Prime Video?

As fans wait for more of The Boys Season 5, with new episodes of the eight-episode season dropping every Wednesday leading into the series finale on May 20th, Prime Video has plenty of other great streaming options to pass the time. So far this April, the streamer has stocked dozens of can’t-miss movies, including Cowboys & Aliens, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Spaceballs, and Top Gun. Even more awesome titles will join Prime later this month, with The Running Man arriving on April 17th and The Conjuring: Last Rites on April 21st.

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