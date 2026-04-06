The Boys Season 5’s Early Rotten Tomatoes Score Continues a 6-Year Streak (& Is a Good Sign for the Ending)

Early reviews for The Boys Season 5 are in, and they continue a six-year series streak — and paint a promising picture of the Prime Video show’s ending. The Boys made its debut back in 2019, offering a bold and disruptive approach to the superhero genre. It’s taken bigger and bigger swings in the years since, and Season 5 will bring its story to a close at last. The Boys Season 5 trailer confirms the final episodes will be as explosive as viewers might expect. And now, early reviews are echoing that sentiment.

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The Boys Season 5 premieres on April 8, so reviews from critics are starting to pour in. As of this writing, the final chapter boasts a 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, alluding to a strong send-off. It continues an impressive streak for the show, which began with Season 2. Since the sophomore season’s 2020 debut, every chapter has gotten a 90% or higher. That’s a strong trajectory for the series overall.

And it’s a relief the latest batch of episodes are maintaining prior seasons’ momentum. After The Boys Season 4’s dark ending, the stakes are higher than ever, and there’s a lot of pressure to nail the conclusion. Judging by first reactions, the titular team’s final stand against Homelander won’t disappoint.

Why The Boys Season 5’s RT Score Is So Impressive – What Critics Are Saying

Looking at the early reviews for The Boys Season 5, it seems fans of the show can expect the story’s darkest turn yet. According to The AU Review‘s Peter Gray, this chapter “doubles down on everything that made the series essential viewing,” something that other critics confirm as well. Many are calling the new episodes bloody, emotional, and timely. And per Inverse‘s Dais Johnston, it’s still finding ways to evolve and feel “completely fresh.” After four seasons of madness, that’s no easy feat.

Those concerned about The Boys growing stale needn’t worry, either, as any pacing issues that plagued Seasons 3 and 4 seem to be gone here. According to Collider‘s Nate Richard, this is a “satisfying culmination of Kripke’s irreverent superhero saga,” despite the story previously beginning to feel “stretched thin.” The consensus seems to be that this is a powerful ending, both in terms of its commentary and the show’s seemingly endless ability to surprise us.

The Boys Season 5 premieres with two episodes on Prime Video on April 8 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

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