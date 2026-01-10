5 Major TV Shows Ending in 2026, Ranked by How Sad We Are To See Them Go

The 2026 television release calendar is filled with must-see shows. For instance, the expansion of the DC Universe continues with Lanterns, a series that promises to bring a gritty detective atmosphere to the superhero genre. We are also heading back to Westeros with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which offers a more personal look at the common people of the Seven Kingdoms. Beyond these genre giants, 2026 will see the return of comedy legends in new formats, such as Steve Carell starring in Rooster. In addition, the arrival of high-concept spinoffs like Stuart Fails to Save the Universe further demonstrates that the industry is leaning heavily into established brands to maintain viewer attention.

However, some of our favorite shows are finally coming to a close in 2026. Saying goodbye to a long-running series is always a bittersweet experience, as these stories often become part of the cultural zeitgeist for years at a time. For some programs, the end feels appropriate because the narrative has reached its natural conclusion or has started to lose its original creative spark. Others are finishing their runs while still at the peak of their popularity, leaving fans desperate for more. Here are the major shows ending in 2026, ranked by how sad we are to see them go.

5) The Witcher

Image courtesy of Netflix

The journey through the Continent is officially reaching its conclusion with the fifth season of The Witcher, expected to premiere in late 2026. The series has faced a rocky path since the departure of its original lead actor, which forced the production to undergo a difficult transition. While Liam Hemsworth took over the mantle of Geralt of Rivia, the show struggled to recapture the magic of its early seasons. Critics frequently noted that the writing began to deviate too far from the source material, leading to a narrative that felt disjointed and lacking in the grit that initially drew viewers in. Despite the consistent efforts of Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, The Witcher could not escape the feeling that it was running on fumes. Netflix decided to end the project to focus on other expansions of the franchise, acknowledging that the massive budget was no longer reflected in the viewership numbers. It is a necessary ending for a show that, unfortunately, lost its identity long before the final season was announced.

4) Yellowjackets

Image courtesy of Showtime

Yellowjackets, the survival drama that gripped the internet during its first season, is finally wrapping up its mystery in 2026 when Season 4 premieres on Showtime. While Yellowjackets remains a showcase for incredible acting talent, particularly from Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, the general consensus is that the story has started to lose its momentum. For starters, the split-timeline structure involving the adult survivors and their teenage counterparts, played by Sophie Nélisse and Sophie Thatche, became increasingly tangled. In addition, fans felt that the pacing slowed down significantly, with many of the supernatural questions remaining unanswered for too long. The creators have opted to end the show now to ensure the narrative reaches a satisfying conclusion before it alienates the audience entirely. While we will miss the intense psychological horror and the stellar performances, the end of Yellowjackets feels like the right move for the integrity of the story.

3) The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Image courtesy of AMC

The undead apocalypse created by Robert Kirkman has been a part of television for over 15 years, and the conclusion of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon marks a significant turning point for the franchise. Norman Reedus has inhabited the role of Daryl for so long that it is difficult to imagine the universe without him. AMC is ending the series as part of a broader effort to streamline its content and move away from the original cast members who anchored the flagship show. Although the show was successful in revitalizing interest in the brand, the sheer volume of The Walking Dead spinoffs has led to a sense of fatigue among general audiences. We are glad that Daryl is finally getting a chance to find peace, and the sadness of the farewell is tempered by the fact that the franchise has already provided hundreds of hours of content.

2) Good Omens

Image courtesy of Prime Video

The loss of Good Omens is particularly difficult because the final chapter is not the full season that fans were originally promised. Prime Video announced that the show would conclude in 2026 with a single 90-minute special rather than a standard run of episodes. This drastic reduction occurred after production was halted due to serious allegations against showrunner Neil Gaiman, who subsequently stepped back from the series. Prime Video decided to condense the remaining story into a feature-length finale to provide a resolution for Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) without Gaiman’s continued involvement. We are deeply sad to see the end of the undeniable chemistry between Tennant and Sheen, which has been the heart and soul of the show since its premiere. While we are grateful to see the ineffable duo one last time, the circumstances surrounding the show’s conclusion cast a shadow over what should have been a triumphant final act.

1) The Boys

Image courtesy of Prime Video

The end of The Boys in 2026 represents the conclusion of the most influential superhero deconstruction in television history. Showrunner Eric Kripke has been consistent about his five-season plan, ensuring that the brutal war between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) ends on its own terms. Nevertheless, we are absolutely devastated to see this show go because it managed to remain a sharp and unapologetic satire of modern culture through every single episode. The Boys was a cultural touchstone that dismantled the myth of the hero while exposing the corruption of corporate and political power. While the universe will continue through various spinoffs like Vought Rising, nothing will ever replace the raw energy and biting wit of the main series.

