The Boys New Prequel Won’t End After 1 Season

The Boys may be coming to a close with Season 5 this spring, but Prime Video’s gritty superhero franchise will continue beyond it — and its Soldier Boy prequel is intended to go on longer than one season. The Boys is no stranger to expansion; its Gen V spinoff has two chapters under its belt, and The Boys Presents: Diabolical offers an animated glimpse of the show’s world. There are more additions to the franchise planned, too, The Boys: Mexico and Vought Rising among them. The latter will take us back to the 1950s, centering Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Aya Cash’s Stormfront. As they’re some of The Boys‘ best villains, there’s a lot of potential in the upcoming prequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And despite Vought Rising previously being described as a “twisted murder mystery,” it will take a deeper look at Ackles’ character and the history of Vought International. That gives the show plenty to unpack over the course of its run. Fortunately, it seems like it will have the time to dig into all its moving parts. Speaking with Collider, Ackles revealed that there are plans for multiple seasons of the upcoming series:

“I think the intent is to do multiple seasons. When they pitched it, they were like, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about doing this prequel thing, going back to the 1950s with Soldier Boy.’ I don’t think I let them finish the sentence before I was like, ‘Yes!’ But I know that the intent is to have it be a multi-season show.“

This is an exciting prospect, as it opens the door to learn more about Soldier Boy and his former supe team, Payback. Ackles told Collider that we’ll get “to see him be relevant” during this timeline, while also getting “to see the experience as to why he ended up the way he did.” It’s not always easy for villains to carry their own stories, but if anyone in The Boys universe can pull it off, it’s Soldier Boy. And a multi-season plan suggests that the franchise isn’t letting up any time soon, which is great news for its fans.

Image via Prime Video

Ackles’ confirmation that there are plans for the future of The Boys franchise is promising, as it suggests that Amazon won’t be slowing down on the supe content post-Season 5. The upcoming episodes are likely to have a high body count, so it’s hard to guess at the sequel prospects — though The Boys: Mexico taking place after the original series suggests some room for opportunity. Showrunner Eric Kripke also teased the possibility of Gen V Season 3 when speaking to TheWrap, and now it’s clear he has ideas that will extend Vought Rising‘s story as well. Needless to say, the future looks bright for The Boys…even if the original series’ characters don’t survive to see it.

Are you excited for Jensen Ackles’ upcoming The Boys prequel? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!