The Flash Final Season Photo Reveals Surprising Arrowverse Reunion

The future of the Arrowverse is headed into new territory, with news that The Flash will be ending after its upcoming ninth season. The long-running series was one of the staples of The CW's superhero franchise, and it looks like its swan song will be showcasing a lot of familiar faces in the process. It has already been confirmed that Stephen Amell will returning as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle / Spartan, and Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West / The Flash. A new photo posted to Ramsey's Instagram shows the trio uniting alongside Grant Gustin's Barry Allen / The Flash.

"Congratulations to Team Flash for nine incredible seasons," Ramsey's caption reads. "But most importantly.. thank ALL OF YOU for your undying support for this universe. None of this is possible without you! Enjoy the mashup you had no idea you needed! #TheFlashFinalSeason #ArrowLives!"

Who is returning for The Flash's final season?

In addition to these others returns, The Flash's final season will see the return of Sendhil Ramamurthy's Bloodwork, Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman, and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer.

"This week we announced that season nine of The Flash will be the final season, which is bittersweet," Gustin said in a video after the final season announcement. "It's been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys -- from the fans, people who love the show. It's the only reason we've got to do this as long as we have. And I'm very excited to do this one final time, finish on our terms, and I'm going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have, and I could not be more honored to be associated with this character probably for the rest of my life and career."

Are you excited for The Flash's final season? What do you think of this new behind-the-scenes set photo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW.