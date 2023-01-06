Stephen Amell Shares New Photo From Set of The Flash's Final Season

When the ninth and final season of The Flash debuts later this year, it is expected to be the beginning of the end of an era for The CW's Arrowverse. Earlier this week, it was announced that that swan song will include the franchise's namesake, with Stephen Amell reprising his role as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in the ninth episode of The Flash's new season. On Friday, Amell shared a look at what production on that episode entails, simply tweeting out a photo of his guest star chair on set with the caption "What an honor to be back."

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of The Flash. The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It's all to say 'thank you' to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears."

What an honor to be back. pic.twitter.com/Eb1ZIJgB6l — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 6, 2023

Who is returning for The Flash's final season?

In addition to Amell, it was recently announced that several other Arrowverse alums will be reprising their roles in The Flash's final season, with David Ramsey's John Diggle, Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West, and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Bloodwork all factoring into the new episodes. They join previously-confirmed returning guest stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer.

"This week we announced that season nine of The Flash will be the final season, which is bittersweet," Gustin said in a video after the final season announcement. "It's been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys -- from the fans, people who love the show. It's the only reason we've got to do this as long as we have. And I'm very excited to do this one final time, finish on our terms, and I'm going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have, and I could not be more honored to be associated with this character probably for the rest of my life and career."

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW.