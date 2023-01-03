The Flash Announces Return of Three Past Characters for Final Season

The CW today revealed that the characters of John Diggle, Wally West, and Ramsey Rosso (Bloodwork) will return for the series' ninth and final season, giving a number of Arrowverse characters one more chance to tie up loose ends. Apparently all three of the characters will appear in the ninth episode of the season, likely suggesting that Barry is making his way around the Arrowverse looking for help in that episode. Executive producer Eric Wallace, who serves as The Flash's showrunner, shared a statement welcoming them back to the series.

The guests will join Javicia Leslie, who will reprise her role as Batwoman...well, kind of. The Red Death, a version of Batwoman with speed powers and an evil personality, will appear in the show's ninth season, and Leslie is back for that. It's likely she will also be her heroic alter ego, too.

David Ramsey's Diggle appeared in the pilot episode of Arrow and has appeared in more episodes of the Arrowverse than almost anyone. That's part of what Wallace pointed out when he announced the return...and mentioned that "director" word, which could suggest Ramsey has another Flash episode coming up this year.

"As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans," Wallace said in his statement. "Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each-and every time is truly inspiring. So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season! So, get ready for a very emotional reunion as John Diggle aka Spartan helps protect Central City alongside Team Flash one, last time."

(Photo: Warner Bros. TV/The CW)

Keiynan Lonsdale's Kid Flash returns, too, and that's something Flash fans are likely to be excited about. Of all the Arrowverse heroes who left a big impression, Lonsdale's Wally West is one of the ones whose story felt the mots unfinished, since he left the series somewhat abruptly.

"We're so happy to reunite with the incredibly talented Keiynan Lonsdale as a part of The Flash's final season," Wallace added. "Because Kid Flash isn't just another speedster—he's a beloved part of our Team Flash family. So as soon as we knew he was coming back, we set out to create a special and heartfelt story for his return. The result is a brilliant performance from Keiynan that showcases a side of Wally West you've never seen before."

Lastly (at least for now), Heroes star Sendhil Ramamurthy is back again as Bloodwork, one of the most compelling and sympathetic villains on The Flash.

"Ever since Sendhil turned in such a brilliantly haunting and unforgettable performance as the tortured Ramsey Rosso in Season Six, we've been looking for a way to bring him back," Wallace concluded. "We also knew we wanted to have Ramsey play a part in Flash's final race. Fortunately, everything came together and now the villainous Bloodwork's return will set into motion one of the Flash's wildest and most emotional adventures yet."

Ramsey is represented by by Jeff Witjas at APA, manager Nils Larsen at Integral Artists, and Matt Rosen at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Lonsdale is represented by Jeff Golenberg at Silver Lining Entertainment. Ramamurthy is represented by Jasmine Mausner at Gersh.