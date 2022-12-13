Supergirl's Dreamer to Appear in The Flash's Final Season

Dreamer is coming to The Flash. On Tuesday, it was announced that Supergirl start Nicole Maines will be reprising her role as Nia Nal/Dreamer during the upcoming ninth and final season of The CW's The Flash (via TV Insider). Maines will be the second Arrowverse star to join the series for its final season, following Batwoman star Javicia Leslie who was previously confirmed to be coming to the series as well. Details on how Dreamer comes to Central City have not yet been released, but series showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement that she's part of a "very special" episode.

"As Supergirl fans ourselves, all of us here on The Flash are SUPER-excited to have Nicole join Team Flash for a one-off adventure as we put together our final season," Wallace said. "Nicole is a fantastically talented actress and I'm so happy she's agreed to be part of a very special Season 9 episode where I get to cross off one of my 'Arrowverse Bucket List' team-ups: Having two fantastic reporters — Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Nia Nal — investigate their own very bizarre and frightening mystery."

Maines made her Arrowverse debut as Nia Nal on Supergirl in 2018 and made history as television's first-ever trans superhero. In addition to the character continuing within the Arrowverse, Maines has also helped see Nia Nal/Dreamer expand into DC Comics as well. This summer, Maines co-wrote a story for Superman: Son of Kal-El #13 with Tom Taylor that introduced a comics version of the character in a team-up with Superman Jon Kent.

"I said it in the DC Pride intro, and I mean it 1000%. These characters, comic book characters have always been how we talk about issues that matter, how we address differences in our society, people who come from different places, people who believe different things, people who love differently," Maines said at the time. "Comics have always been the vehicle through which we analyze that, we can hold it up and look at it through this sort of safe lens of spandex combatting xenophobia and Wonder Woman being, you know, our feminist icon, and Black Lightning changing the game, so now having Superman and Dreamer feels like, I think, the appropriate next step in that line of heroes who have given others someone like them to root for."

What do we know about The Flash's final season?

The ninth and final season of The Flash is set to debut on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8/7c, ahead of the midseason premiere of Kung Fu. The season will consist of 13 episodes. You can also check out the official season synopsis below.

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

Will there be a Season 10 of The Flash?

Unfortunately, there will not be a Season 10 of The Flash. Back in August, it was announced that while The Flash had been renewed for Season 9, the upcoming season will be the series' last.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The Flash will return for its ninth and final Wednesday, February 8, 2023.