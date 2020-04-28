The Flash Star Grant Gustin Says He's Missed Out on Opportunities Because of the Arrowverse Series

The Flash is nearing the end of its sixth season on The CW and it's been quite a ride from the show's debut in 2014. The second show in the network's Arrowverse, it's now the "elder statesman" as it were, with Arrow having ended in January and over the years it’s been joined by DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Black Lightning with more shows to come. That also means that series star Grant Gustin has been suiting up as the show's titular hero for the past six years as well, making the actor a household name for many with his role as Barry Allen. However, while the series has brought Gustin great success, the actor admits that there are opportunities he's missed out on as well.

In a recent appearance on Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum, Gustin admitted that while he is very aware of his good fortune, the schedule he has to keep for The Flash has caused him to miss out on other film and television opportunities.

"I'm very aware, especially in certain moments, of how lucky I am and how differently things could have gone up until this point, but you know I also, like, when it comes to my career or life, there's plenty of things that I feel like I've missed out on," Gustin said. "During The Flash, it's been so amazing but we're, what, seven years in now or six, we've finished six years... the past four hiatuses now I've had a hiatus project that has fallen through because of Flash so I feel like there's a lot of other opportunities out there, film and stage, that have gone away because of schedule conflicts so you just can't have everything."

However, Gustin told Rosenbaum that he doesn't have regrets about this. he explained that he wouldn't trade where he is now for anything else.

"I don't have regrets, though," Gustin said. "I would never trade off where I'm at right now to be somewhere else in my life or in my career."

Gustin has previously expressed his appreciation for getting to be the Flash, noting it's been an exciting ride he'll carry with him for the rest of his life.

“It’s something that’s popped into my head a couple of times over the last five years,” Gustin said. “I think that’s something I’ll think about more when this trip is over and appreciate more when the journey of the series is over. But I mean, it’s pretty cool. If I do nothing else, I was The Flash for 100 episodes.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

