The Flash: Did Keiynan Lonsdale Just Tease Wally West's Final Season Return?

With The Flash racing into its final season when The CW series returns in February, Arrowverse fans are hoping to see the return of man familiar faces one last time and while there's already been some casting news to that effect — Batwoman's Javicia Leslie and Supergirl's Nicole Maines are both coming to Central City in Season 9 of The Flash — there are still a lot of question marks and one fan favorite actor kicked off the New Year with a post that has Flash fans adding a few more.

On Twitter on Sunday, Keiynan Lonsdale, who played Wally West/Kid Flash on The Flash, posted a GIF of lightning and nothing else. His most recent post on the platform prior to that was on December 21, 2022, when he re-tweeted the show's birthday greetings for him. Both posts have fans wondering of Wally will be coming back for the final season. Check it out for yourself below.

Lonsdale exited The Flash as a series regular after Season 4, though he joined DC's Legends of Tomorrow briefly as part of that show's third season before departing. He's returned in a guest starring role since then, most recently in The Flash's Season 6 episode "Death of the Speed Force" where he confronted Barry about issues with the Speed Force. Given how Season 8 of The Flash ended with the defeat of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) and a tease that many fans believe could be about Cobalt Blue, having Wally come back one last time for an ultimate Flash Family team up would make sense in the final season. Fans will just have to stay tuned.

What do we know about the final season of The Flash?

The official synopsis for the season is as follows: "After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

The final season of the series will consist of 13 episodes and will debut on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8/7c.

Would you like to see Lonsdale return as Wally West in the final season of The Flash? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!