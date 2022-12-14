The Flash Final Season Trailer Teases Final Run for Barry Allen

It's not over just yet for Barry Allen. On Wednesday, The CW released the first trailer for the ninth — and final — season of The Flash, the last remaining series for the network's Arrowverse. The series is set to return on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8/7c, ahead of the midseason premiere of Kung Fu. In the trailer, which was shared by Entertainment Weekly (you can check it out here), Joe (Jesse L. Martin) tells Barry (Grant Gustin) that he's been through "a lot" in the past nine years and that he's very proud of him, but as the trailer continues, Barry makes it known that it's not over yet and he needs someone's help to save the world.

The footage reveals the return of Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper (Andy Mientus) as well as sees the debut of Owen Mercer/Captain Boomerang (Richard Harmon). There's also footage of Barry talking to an unseen ally as he makes his request for help in saving the world one more time that's sure to have fans speculating from now until February as to who the Scarlet Speedster might be enlisting.

The official synopsis for the season is as follows: "After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

Has there been casting news for Season 9 of The Flash?

There has already been some casting news for the series' final season. Jon Cor, who plays Mark Blaine/Chillblaine, has been promoted to series regular for the final season and it was also announced that Richard Harmon had been cast as the new Captain Boomerang. In terms of other Arrowverse stars, it announced that Batwoman star Javicia Leslie is also coming to The Flash, though details about her role have not been revealed. It was also announced earlier this week that Supergirl star Nicole Maines will be appearing as Dreamer this season as well.

The Flash will return for its ninth and final season on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.