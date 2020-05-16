The Flash Actor Logan Williams Died of Opioid Overdose

✖

Weeks after news surfaced that The Flash alumnus Logan Williams had passed away at 16, a cause of death has been revealed by his family. According to Williams' mother Marlyse (via the New York Post), preliminary toxicology results from his autopsy show that Logan died of a fentanyl overdose. In the report, she says her son had been battling opioid addiction for three years at the time of his death. Logan appeared on a handful of episodes of The Flash early in its run as a younger version of Barry Allen.

“Seeing him like that was as gut-wrenching as hearing that he died. It was horrific. Horrific. He was cold,” Marlyse tells the Post. “But I have to say I feel like he was restless and he needed me to tell him it’s OK to let go and that the pain is over and he doesn’t have to hurt anymore.”

She adds, “Every night I put a candle by the window. I just want Logan to know that he’s always welcome to come back home. Sounds so silly, but when he was alive I’d always leave the light on [for] if he’d come home. I leave the light on so he knows I’m here for him.”

Immediately following news of his passing, The Flash star Grant Gustin shared a heartfelt tribute to the actor on his Instagram page.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” Gustin wrote. “I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

