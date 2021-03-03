The Flash Debuts New Suit in Season 7 Premiere

✖

The Flash returned Tuesday night for its seventh season and a new season means a new suit for the Scarlet Speedster -- or at least new suit elements. The Season 7 premiere, "Alls Wells That Ends Wells," saw Team Flash move forward with trying to create an artificial Speed Force to save Barry from losing his powers, but also saw the speedster's suit get a major upgrade with a pretty sweet change to his cowl.

In the episode, Barry (Grant Gustin) suits up to try to go stop Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) and when he does, the cowl aspect of his suit just forms around his face rather than him actually having to put the element of the suit on himself. It's a neat effect, similar to what fans have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tony Stark/Iron Man's suit forming around him via nanites. You can check it out for yourself in the spoiler-free tweet from The Flash's official Twitter account below.

New year, new suit! The season premiere of #TheFlash starts NOW! pic.twitter.com/QFTwGmCnAE — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) March 3, 2021

We don't get to see a lot of The Flash suited up in the episode; most of the story is focused around Team Flash -- currently comprised of Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), and Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) since Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) were away from Central City -- trying to create that artificial Speed Force, but from what we do see it appears to otherwise be the Season 6 suit with the gold piping detail. If there are additional changes and details, we'll likely see more of those as Season 7 gets into full swing.

And as Season 7 gets going, we'll see more of Barry operating in a leadership role as he fully grows into his role as a hero. Series showrunner Eric Wallace recently told ComicBook.com about Barry's evolution this season.

"That's literally one of the themes of this season and going into season eight," Wallace said. "So I can give you a preview -- at some point, the hero, in order to graduate, needs to be more of a leader and less of a mentee. And you're going to see him doing a little bit more leading, I would say, and that's on purpose."

He continued, "That's just the natural growth of any superhero. And you'll even see him do some new things with his powers, discover a few of these things. And of course, the good part of that is as Barry Allen grows more comfortable and stronger in his abilities as The Flash, his villains then become all the more bigger and more deadly, because now he can take on a different level of foe."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.