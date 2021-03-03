The Flash: Team Flash Suffers a Major Loss in "All's Wells That Ends Wells"

✖

Tuesday night's Season 7 premiere of The Flash saw Team Flash facing one of the most complicated challenges they have to date. Thanks to the death of the Speed Force in Season 6, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) has been steadily running out of speed and the timing couldn't be worse. Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) is on the loose in the real world while Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) remains trapped in the Mirrorverse. With time running out, both for Barry's speed and Iris' well-being, Team Flash had to come up with a plan to restore Barry's speed and defeat Eva -- and it's something that saw a major loss for the team.

Spoilers for the Season 7 premiere of The Flash, "All's Wells That Ends Wells" below.

Much of the action of the Season 7 premiere settles around Team Flash -- currently made up of Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) -- trying to figure out how to power the artificial Speed Force that they hope will restore Barry's speed. As Nash is the "host" for the consciousness of all of the Harrison Wellses in the Multiverse thanks to Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Council of Wells assists in trying to solve the problem, even adding a new Wells with Harrison Orson Wells. They do, eventually, figure out a solution. It's the multiverse particles that Nash carries with him that would power the device, but it requires an organic receptor to do so. That means Nash would have to physically make the transfer, killing himself in the process.

This doesn't sit well with Nash, who comes up with an alternative and has Allegra blast the particles out of him, using her powers to make for a stable transfer. However, that fails and sends the particles -- and all of the Wellses -- into Barry. It's too much for Barry and he soon goes into a coma of sorts from the strain. The only thing keeping Barry alive is his speed healing and when it runs out, he'll die. For Nash, this is a horrible situation. He already feels like a villain and a failure for his role in Crisis, but he also isn't ready to die as he's had no chance to redeem himself. Earth-2's Wells, Harry, emerges through Barry and has a heart-to-heart with him, pointing out that while it may seem like he, H.R., and even Sherloque Wells are all "great" men, they came to Team Flash anything but and it was being part of the team that made them more than broken men.

Team Flash is able to transfer the multiverse particles -- and the Wellses -- back into Nash, but a jet full of Black Hole tech and a bomb on board threatens Central City. With time running out, Nash decides to make the sacrifice, realizing this is his redemption. As he transfers the particles into the power source for the Speed Force, each of the Wellses says goodbye as they will meet their demise as well. Harry returns one more time to say goodbye to Barry and, as the Speed Force comes to life commands him to "Run, Barry, run".

The transfer is a success. Barry regains his speed thanks to the new Speed Force and is able to save Central City, but Nash and the others die in the process, seemingly marking a definitive end to the story of not only Nash Wells but all of the Harrison Wells versions we've met over the seasons. It's a painful loss for the team, but it's a sacrifice that gives the team the renewed energy -- literally and metaphorically -- to save the people they love from the Mirrorverse and stop Eva once and for all. It also sets the stage for Cavanagh to play other characters -- including fan-favorite villain Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash.

"Tom is an incredible actor. He's one talented dude. At some point they're going to dig deeper into an individual character rather than having so many of them all the time," series showrunner Eric Wallace told ComicBook.com "But we do want to, let's just say, Tom, doesn't only play Wells on this show. When he's not playing Wells, it gives us more time for him to play a certain other bad guy."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

