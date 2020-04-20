The Flash Star Teases "Big" Reverse Flash Cliffhanger in Original Season 6 Finale

A massive number of movies and TV shows have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, either in the form of production shutdowns or the delays of release dates. With an overall uncertainty about what the future holds, some shows are having to end their seasons earlier than originally-planned -- including The Flash. The CW's series recently confirmed that they will not be able to finish their sixth season, and will only be able to air episodes through May 12th. According to series star Grant Gustin, the new "season finale" will be ending things on a different note than originally planned.

"There was going to be a big Thawne cliffhanger at the end of what this season would have been, but that’s not going to be the cliffhanger we get," Gustin recently told TVLine. "[Episode] 619, “Success Is Assured,” is going to end up being our finale, so we’re going to have a different cliffhanger than originally planned. But the cliffhanger at the end of 619 does serve as a pretty good finale."

For those who have been fond of the show's portrayal of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash, this will probably be disappointing news. Thawne has been playing a sort of background role in the events of Season 6 thus far, despite originally being slated to have a key role in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. It's clear that Thawne still has unfinished business with Barry, which will probably manifest in some interesting ways once production on the series is eventually able to resume.

Regardless of however - and whenever - Eobard Thawne ultimately returns, it will be interesting to see how that factors into Barry's ever-evolving journey as a superhero.

“One would think the true fallout of ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ is the death of Oliver Queen and not having your mentor — you know, Obi-Wan is gone, Luke must rise up, become a hero — and that happens, don’t get me wrong, but that’s not the real fallout of ‘Crisis,’” showrunner Eric Wallace said in an interview earlier this year. “The real fallout of ‘Crisis’ has yet to be seen. That is the heart of our story, and that is the heart of what is going to lead Barry on a very emotional journey that he is not prepared for."

Are you sad that The Flash won't get to air its original Season 6 finale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

