The Flash EP Confirms Sue Dearbon Will Return in Season 7

✖

The Flash got hit with an unexpected casting shake-up earlier this year, when it was announced that Hartley Sawyer had been fired from the series due to offensive social media posts. The news begged the question of how Sawyer's Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man would continue on the series, and whether or not that would affect his comic-accurate love interest, Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss). In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Eric Wallace confirmed that Ralph would be recast for a brief appearance in Season 7, before being written out of the show in the immediate future. As for Sue, she will definitely continue to have a role on the show, and not in the way fans were expecting.

"You're going to see Sue more than once this year even without the Elongated Man — on her own, making appearances, and helping Team Flash in an unexpected way. And it's just going to be hilarious because she was so much fun," Wallace revealed, adding that continuing to have Sue on the show was "one of the easiest decisions I've ever had to make as a showrunner. I called up Natalie and said, 'Don't worry, you're still going to be part of this season. We'll find a way.' Now, when I told her that, to be honest, I wasn't quite sure [how]. But I am happy to report we found a way."

Given the fact that Season 6's abridged finale ended with Mirror Mistress framing Sue for murder, some had hoped that that storyline would continue into Season 7. According to Wallace, that opportunity will allow for more of Sue's character to be expanded upon in Season 7.

"Now we can expand her character and give her more backstory and more growth in ways that we hadn't initially planned," Wallace continued. "[It's] really exciting to see how she's going to interact more with Team Flash once her name has been cleared — because we are going to clear her name obviously. But then what's the reason for her to come back to Central City? And that's going to be a bit of her story this season. You try to take lemons and make lemonade, and suddenly, now Sue's possibilities are wide open. And we have a particular storyline that she's going to help us out with, [specifically] with one of our villains this season that we would have never gotten to had not the circumstances changed. So it is going to be, I think, fun and unexpected for the audience, as much as it was for us to write."

Are you excited to see more of Sue Dibny in The Flash Season 7? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash is expected to return with new episodes in 2021 on The CW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.