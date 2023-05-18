The Flash Gives SPOILER a Surprising DC Comics Codename

The Flash's final season is nearly at an end, bringing over a decade of storytelling in The CW's Arrowverse to a close. The last batch of episodes have taken some surprising twists and turns thus far — and that apparently includes giving one member of Team Flash an unexpected costume and superhero name. Spoilers for the latest episode of The Flash, "A Whole New World, Part Three" below! Only look if you want to know!

Part of the episode concerns Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet) trying to use her powers to contact her future self in 2049, something that initially proves to be a struggle. After having a heart-to-heart with Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), Cecile comes to terms with the fact that her heart is actually her biggest "virtue" for the team, instead of her superpowers. This then motivates Cecile to successfully embody her future self and help 2049 Team Flash with their fight against the Negative Speed Force. While doing so, Cecile dons a blue costume and a new code name — Virtue.

Who is DC's Virtue?

Created by Gail Simone and Freddie E. Williams II in 2013's The Movement #1, Virtue is actually the codename of a different character, Holly Ann Fields. Holly inherited enhanced empath powers from the women in her family, the side effects of which were nearly-life-threatening seizures. After faking her death and taking on the name Holly Rae Hunter, Holly is a founding member of The Movement, a group of Coral City superheroes who Holly dreams could join forces with the Justice League.

While Holly and Cecile's powers do share some similarities, the connection to Virtue might not have been one that fans immediately began to make, as Holly only has thirteen DC Comics appearances to her name. Although Cecile becoming Virtue certainly isn't the first time that an Arrowverse character has taken on the moniker of a completely different comic character — Alex Danvers becoming Sentinel and Adrian Chase being Prometheus both immediately come to mind — it's an interesting note to culminate her story towards.

What do you think of Cecile getting a costume and codename in The Flash's final season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash's final season airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.