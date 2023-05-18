The Flash Star Confirms They're Not Returning for Series Finale

The series finale of The Flash is on the horizon, wrapping up an era of storytelling in The CW's Arrowverse later this month. The marketing for The Flash's final episode has confirmed that a number of familiar faces will be returning — but it looks like Carlos Valdes isn't one of them. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Valdes confirmed that he will not be reprising his role as Cisco Ramon / Vibe in The Flash's finale, in part because of scheduling conflicts due to his stint in the Hulu musical series Up Here.

"I did consider it," Valdes explained. "Honestly, there was no way to make it happen with regards to my schedule and just all the different creative ventures and life circumstances that I was trying to juggle at that time."

"I couldn't really make it work, which was really heartbreaking to me because I thought, if I decided to step away from the show, at the very least I have to be there for the finale to round this thing out and to really honor the full circle-ness of it," he adds. "It was really heartbreaking to not be able to make it work."

While Cisco might not be appearing in the final episode of The Flash, Valdes hinted that he hopes his character found long-term happiness with his girlfriend, Kamilla Hwang (Victoria Park).

"Cisco deserves the very best. Cisco deserves happiness. And I think more than anything, Cisco deserves a successful romantic life," Valdes revealed. "I'd love to see him really be rewarded in so far as his relationship with Kamilla paying off. I don't know if that means a wedding or something like that, but he had so many romantic tribulations throughout the course of the show, it would be nice just to see him really earn that payoff because he's a softie and he's a romantic. I feel like he deserves to get his."

Who is returning for The Flash's final season?

The Flash's final season has seen the return of Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle / Spartan, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Bloodwork, Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne, Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman, and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer.

The Flash's final season airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.