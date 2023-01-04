The Flash: Stephen Amell To Return as Green Arrow in Final Season

Stephen Amell, whose turn as Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow kicked off The CW's interconnected universe of superhero shows a decade ago, will return to play the role one last time in the ninth and final season of The Flash. Amell will appear in the ninth episode of the season, which means he will appear alongside John Diggle (David Ramsey), Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale), and Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), whose return was announced yesterday. Given that Oliver died during the Crisis on Infinite Earths event, it seems likely that Oliver's return will be enabled by time-travel, a frequent plot device in the Arrowverse and on The Flash.

The guests will join Javicia Leslie, who will reprise her role as Batwoman...well, kind of. The Red Death, a version of Batwoman with speed powers and an evil personality, will appear in the show's ninth season, and Leslie is back for that. It's likely she will also be her heroic alter ego, too.

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of The Flash. The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It's all to say 'thank you' to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears."

The official synopsis for the season is as follows: "After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."