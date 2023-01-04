The Flash Teases One Last Run in Final Season Poster

The Flash will embark on its final run when the series returns for its ninth and final season in February and now, The CW has released a new poster for that upcoming season and it's a fitting tribute to the last outing for the Scarlet Speedster. On Tuesday, the network shared the new poster that features The Flash's iconic, comic accurate gold boots crackling with electricity as they sit empty on what is presumably on the streets of Central City. You can check out the poster for yourself in the image below.

Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) finally got his gold boots in Season 8 of the series as part of "Armageddon, Part 5." The boots were created by Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) to allow for the redirect of several different types of energy, allowing Barry to defeat Despero. The gold boots were something of a bucket list item for fans of the series, as well as for Gustin himself, who had long said he wanted the character to rock them as part of the costume before the series ended.

"Gold boots. We have the lightning at the top of the red boots -- that is kind of like the wing/lightning at the top -- but that's really the only thing we're missing for it to be, pretty much, the complete comic book look," Gustin said at the time. "The suit that we have now essentially, but with boots to match the belt and then I feel like we're there."

Familiar faces returning for The Flash's final season

On Tuesday, it was also announced that a trio of familiar faces would be coming to The Flash for its final season. David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurthy are all returning as John Diggle, Wally West, and Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork respectively.

"As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans," showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. "Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each-and every time is truly inspiring. So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season! So, get ready for a very emotional reunion as John Diggle aka Spartan helps protect Central City alongside Team Flash one, last time."

"We're so happy to reunite with the incredibly talented Keiynan Lonsdale as a part of The Flash's final season," Wallace added. "Because Kid Flash isn't just another speedster—he's a beloved part of our Team Flash family. So as soon as we knew he was coming back, we set out to create a special and heartfelt story for his return. The result is a brilliant performance from Keiynan that showcases a side of Wally West you've never seen before."

"Ever since Sendhil turned in such a brilliantly haunting and unforgettable performance as the tortured Ramsey Rosso in Season Six, we've been looking for a way to bring him back," Wallace concluded. "We also knew we wanted to have Ramsey play a part in Flash's final race. Fortunately, everything came together and now the villainous Bloodwork's return will set into motion one of the Flash's wildest and most emotional adventures yet."

The final season of The Flash will consist of 13 episodes and will debut on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8/7c.