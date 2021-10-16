The Flash Gets Gold Boots in First Look at Season 8 Costume at DC FanDome

DC FanDome 2021 took place on Saturday with the second year of the event showcasing the latest in what the DC universe has to offer in terms of film, television, comics, video games, and more. For fans of The CW’s Arrowverse, that meant looks at upcoming seasons of beloved series, including The Flash. The series will debut its eighth season this fall and during the virtual fan event, we got our first look at what’s to come for the heroes of Central City. In particular, we got a look at the new costume Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin) will be donning in Season 8, which now includes his iconic and long-awaited gold boots.

Gustin had previously voiced his desire to have the gold boots be part of The Flash’s costume, indicating back in 2020 that it was on his “bucket list.”

“Gold boots. We have the lightning at the top of the red boots — that is kind of like the wing/lightning at the top — but that’s really the only thing we’re missing for it to be, pretty much, the complete comic book look,” Gustin said at the time. “The suit that we have now essentially, but with boots to match the belt and then I feel like we’re there.”



As was announced earlier this year, The Flash will return for its eighth season this fall, but before the eighth season kicks off properly, fans will get a five-episode event, “Armageddon”. The five-part premiere event will feature appearances by Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. Also appearing in the event are Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne and Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk.



“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever,” said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. “Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”



Outside of the “Armageddon” event, Season 8 of The Flash is set to feature a major storyline for Iris (Candice Patton). In Season 7, the character was seen suffering from a strange time sickness that was causing her to phase through temporal planes. Wallace recently explained that while Iris’ illness won’t be part of “Armageddon”, it does have a major part of the season proper.



“Iris’ time sickness gets dealt with after ‘Armageddon’,” Wallace said. “Solving Iris’ time sickness is a huge, huge part of the entire season, and it will take all season to solve that. And that will have big ramifications for Barry and Iris’s relationship and marriage.”



The Flash Season 8 kicks off with “Armageddon” on November 16 at 8/7c on The CW.



