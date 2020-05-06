Grant Gustin Wants The Flash Costume to Eventually Have Gold Boots

✖

Over the past six seasons on The Flash, the super suit worn by Grant Gustin's Barry Allen has evolved changed several times. What started out as a bulkier, darker-hued suit with sparing gold accents and a "helmet" type cowl has evolved to a sleek, bright red that looks as fast and flexible as one might expect for a superhero whose primary power is speed. The latest incarnation also makes more use of gold details and is the most comics accurate yet, but if Gustin gets his way, there's one more detail that the costume will take on: the gold boots.

Speaking with ET, Gustin was asked if he had anything on his "Flash suit bucket list" and for the actor it all came down to the boots.

"Gold boots. We have the lightning at the top of the red boots -- that is kind of like the wing/lightning at the top -- but that's really the only thing we're missing for it to be, pretty much, the complete comic book look. The suit that we have now essentially, but with boots to match the belt and then I feel like we're there."

The current, Season 6 costume is similar to the Season 5 suit in its streamlined appearance with a couple of main visual differences. The Season 6 suit restores the "chin strap" element of the cowl that was missing in Season 5, while also adds more gold piping prominently featured along Barry's arms, torso, and thighs.

As for what future versions of the suit will look like, the series has already been renewed for a seventh season, but Gustin is hopeful that he'll get to play Barry Allen/The Flash beyond that.

"Listen, I may never have a job this cool again, that this many people actually tune in to watch, so I'm not gonna take it for granted," Gustin explained. "I was talking to Michael Rosenbaum the other day and to go as many seasons as they did with Smallville, like, nobody gets to do that! That's always been something I thought would be really cool to accomplish. It's not just my decision, obviously, but it has a lot to do with the viewers, and the network, and I guess we'll just have to wait and see. But I can definitely see myself doing more than just the one [season] that I have left on this current contract. Seven [seasons] is it for most of the cast actually, but I think it would be great if we can continue after that."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.