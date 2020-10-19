Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant Reveals HBO Max Premiere Date, First Poster

✖

We now know when HBO Max's The Flight Attendant will officially get off the ground. On Monday, the streaming service announced that the series will debut its first three episodes on Thanksgiving Day -- Thursday, November 26th. The eight-episode series stars The Big Bang Theory and Harley Quinn star Kaley Cuoco, who also serves as an executive producer. HBO Max also debuted the first official poster for the series, which teases "a deadly mystery with a turbulent descent", and also confirms that the first trailer for the series will be arriving on Tuesday. You can check it out below.

The Flight Attendant, which is based on Chris Bohjalian's 2018 novel of the same name, stars Cuoco as flight attendant Cassandra Bowden, who wakes in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body lying next to her. Afraid to call the police, she continues her morning as if nothing happened, joining the other flight attendants and pilots traveling to the airport. In New York, she is met by FBI agents who question her about her recent layover in Dubai. Still unable to piece the night together, she wonders if she could be the killer.

Joining Cuoco in the series are Michelle Gomez (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Miranda, Michiel Huisman (Orphan Black) as Alexander "Alex" Sokolov, Colin Woodell (The Originals) as Buckley, Rosie Perez (Birds of Prey) as Megan Briscoe, Zosia Mamet (Girls) as Ani Mouradian, Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf) as Kim, Griffin Matthews (Dear White People) as Shane Evans, T.R. Knight (Grey's Anatomy) as Davey Bowden, Nolan Gerard Funk (Awkward) as Van, Bebe Neuwirth (Cheers) as Diana Carlisle, and Yasha Jackson (Black Mirror) as Jada Harris.

The series is executive produced by Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender, and Sarah Schechter, with Suzanne McCormack as Co-Executive Producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

The Flight Attendant was one of many shows that had to shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with filming on the series resuming this August. As Cuoco said in a social media post when returning to film the series, she's incredibly excited to see it hit the small screen.

"I'm very excited to finish The Flight Attendant and it is going to come out this fall," Cuoco said at the time. "I don't have an exact date but that is exciting at all in itself. I don't know if you guys know this but I have been working on this project for three years. It goes back to three years from when I found the original book, so it's very exciting for me."

Are you excited to see The Flight Attendant when it hits HBO Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, the first three episodes of The Flight Attendant will debut on HBO Max on November 26th.