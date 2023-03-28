The Ghost and Molly McGee Meet the Ghost Hunter Neighbors in Season 2 Clip (Exclusive)

Molly and Scratch's world is about to get more complicated in season 2 of Disney's The Ghost and Molly McGee, and we've got an exclusive first-look clip of the season 2 premiere. As you can see in the video below, Molly's first meeting with Ollie Chen goes extremely well, at least until one major revelation. The Chens just moved into the neighborhood and live across the street, and things seem to be going well after the two start talking about their similar love of ghosts and the supernatural. Unfortunately, Molly then asks if he loves ghosts, and while he does, he then reveals he is part of a family of Ghost Hunters, and that will cause some issues in their newfound friendship. You can watch the clip below.

Obviously having a family of Ghost Hunters across the street is going to cause some problems, especially when several ghosts are having a grand old time in the attic and one, in particular, is always nearby. Hiding the fact that there are ghosts just hanging out in your house is going to be a challenge, especially if a Ghost Hunter is coming over all the time.

Complicating that even further is the fact that Molly and Ollie really seem to like each other, even in just their first time hanging out. Molly looks so happy to finally be able to tell someone about Scratch, but if that puts him in danger, that door has to be closed, at least for now.

The Ghost and Molly McGee features returning voice actors Ashly Burch (Molly), Dana Snyder (Scratch), Jordan Klepper (Pete McGee), Michaela Dietz (Darryl), and Sumalee Montano (Sharon McGee, Grandma Nin). It also features returning guest voices Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Trejo, Jane Lynch, Liza Koshy, Jenifer Lewis, Pamela Adlon, Thomas Lennon, Patton Oswalt and Jessica Keenan Wynn.

Season 2 also adds new voices to the mix, including Alan Lee (Ollie Chen), Sue Ann Pien (June Chen), Stephanie Sheh (Esther Chen) and Leonard Wu (Ruben Chen). New guest voices for season 2 include Tony Hale, Paul F. Paul F. Tompkins, W. Earl Brown, Kimberly J. Brown, Lennon Parham, Vincent Rodriguez III, and Andrew Phung.

(Photo: Disney)

The Ghost and Molly McGee was created by Bill Motz and Bob Roth, and both also serve as executive producers, alongside Steve Loter (Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur). David Knott (Santiago of the Seas) is co-executive producer and supervising director, while Rob Cantor (Tally Hall) is the series songwriter, Madison Bateman (DuckTales) is story editor, and Britta Reitman (Star vs. The Forces of Evil) serves as producer. You can find the official description for The Ghost and Molly McGee below.

"The Ghost and Molly McGee is an animated buddy-comedy that follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery. When one of Scratch's curses backfires, he finds himself forever bound to Molly, creating an unlikely friendship that leads to humorous misadventures as they navigate Molly's new school and town."

The Ghost and Molly McGee premieres on Disney Channel and Disney XD on April 1st and will hit Disney+ the very next day.

