The Goldbergs Adds Isabella Gomez to Cast for Season 10

The Goldbergs first debuted back in 2013, and the show just hit a big milestone when it began its tenth season in September. It was unclear if the show would continue after it hit some unfortunate roadblocks. Last year, George Segal (Pops) passed away at age 87 due to complications from bypass surgery, and then Jeff Garlin (Murray) exited the series after an HR investigation. However, the show is still a hit with ABC audiences and the new season has just cast One Day at a Time star, Isabella Gomez.

According to Deadline, Gomez will have a recurring role in the tenth season of The Goldbergs. She will be playing Carmen, "the new waitress at the 50s-themed diner where Adam (Sean Giambrone) is working at." Gomez will be introduced in the episode titled "Million Dollar Reward," which was written by Mike Sikowitz. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, November 30th.

You can read a description of the episode here: "In the episode, Adam forgoes his weekly Mama-Schmoo dinner date to hang out with his new colleagues, which includes a new special lady. Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) worried sick that Adam is running in too fast a crowd, pulls out the ultimate stop to end it all. Meanwhile, Barry (Troy Gentile) faces the harsh reality that medical school is tougher than anticipated." You can check out a photo of Gomez's character below:

(Photo: ABC/Scott Everett White)

How Did The Goldbergs Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character?

Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Goldberg's co-showrunners Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop confirmed that Garlin's character Murray would be killed off in-between seasons. The tenth season of the show began months after Murray's death and also started around the time that Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) welcomed their first child. While they don't give details about how Murray passed, it's said to have happened a few months before the new episodes began.

"This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father's gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that," Barnow said. "So we're starting with optimism about a baby coming and looking forward to the future. It's an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving." Bishop added that the new status quo for the series' beginning feels like a "huge reboot" for the show.

Barnow also confirmed that despite no longer being employed by the series, Garlin is aware of what will be happening with his character, adding: "I've had a conversation with Jeff and he's aware that he's not being replaced. The truth is, I don't know if he knows what his fate is, but I'm assuming he knows, would be the answer to that question. We haven't had a subsequent conversation since the beginning of writing that he would have any specific clarity on that."

New episodes of The Goldbergs are released on ABC on Wednesdays.