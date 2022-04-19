Hit ABC Comedy Renewed With Major Character Being Written Out

In a move previously predicted by a new talent deal, Variety brings word that The Goldbergs has been renewed for a tenth season. The hit ABC comedy recently made headlines and saw a major change behind the scenes when longtime star Jeff Garlin, who played family patriarch Murray Goldberg, exited the series following an investigation into his onset behavior, including accusations of sexual harassment. According to the trade no firm plans have been made for how Garlin’s exit from the series will be handled in the new season, but he’s expected to be written out of the show when it does return.

As viewers may recall, despite Garlin’s exit from the series, which he didn’t call “being fired” despite reports, his character continued to appear. One moment from an episode went viral after a CG version of him appeared in a scene alongside a body double and dialogue re-cut to fit into the context of the scene. Despite all this, The Goldbergs is currently the longest-running live-action sitcom on network television and remains a major hit for ABC, averaging over 4 million viewers per episode.

It's party time because #TheGoldbergs is coming back for Season 10! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/0CiKgulO6R — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) April 19, 2022

In response to a criticism of the show’s “workarounds” being used in place of Garlin’s presence, which the user said “ain’t working,” series star Wendi McLendon-Covey had this to say: “Thanks for the great suggestion Noel! This season threw us for a loop because a.) it’s hard to incorporate someone who doesn’t want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we werent about to re-write the 2nd half of the season. We’re doing our best.”

McLendon-Covey on the other hand recently signed a new deal with ABC which not only made the path toward season 10 very likely but also included an option for the actress to return and anchor an eleventh season of the comedy.

The Goldbergs also stars Patton Oswalt (“Ratatouille”) as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile (“Good Luck Chuck”) as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia (“The X Factor”) as Erica Goldberg, and Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz.. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, Bill Callahan, David Guarascio and Annie Mebane are executive producers. New episodes of the series air Wednesdays at 8 PM on ABC with the show’s season nine finale set to air in May.