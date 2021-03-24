The Goldbergs Creator and Cast Pay Tribute to George Segal

Last night, the sad news broke that George Segal had passed away at age 87. The actor was known for an array of roles ranging from Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? to Just Shoot Me!, but he's been known to fans for playing Albert "Pops" Solomon on The Goldbergs for the past eight years. Many people involved with the show from its creator, Adam F. Goldberg, to the cast have taken to social media to pay tribute to Segal. Before reading the Twitter and Instagram posts, you can view the official statement from The Goldbergs below (via Deadline).

"On behalf of everyone at The Goldbergs we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George. He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply. It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace."

A statement was also released by Sony Pictures TV, who produces The Goldbergs:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George Segal. He was a true icon and legend in this business and an integral member of our Sony family. George brightened the screen whenever he was on camera and was a warm and genuine gentleman. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. We will miss him greatly."

You can read the online tributes from the folks involved with The Goldbergs below...