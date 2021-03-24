The Goldbergs Creator and Cast Pay Tribute to George Segal
Last night, the sad news broke that George Segal had passed away at age 87. The actor was known for an array of roles ranging from Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? to Just Shoot Me!, but he's been known to fans for playing Albert "Pops" Solomon on The Goldbergs for the past eight years. Many people involved with the show from its creator, Adam F. Goldberg, to the cast have taken to social media to pay tribute to Segal. Before reading the Twitter and Instagram posts, you can view the official statement from The Goldbergs below (via Deadline).
"On behalf of everyone at The Goldbergs we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George. He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply. It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace."
A statement was also released by Sony Pictures TV, who produces The Goldbergs:
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George Segal. He was a true icon and legend in this business and an integral member of our Sony family. George brightened the screen whenever he was on camera and was a warm and genuine gentleman. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. We will miss him greatly."
You can read the online tributes from the folks involved with The Goldbergs below...
The Goldbergs
Adam F. Goldberg
Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all... pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e— Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021
Wendi McLendon-Covey
Grateful. 😢 pic.twitter.com/wSWSmcEFxQ— Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendonco) March 24, 2021
Sean Giambrone
My heart is broken. I lost a dear friend. Working with George was an honor and some of the happiest moments of my life. What a sweet & wonderful man. He was my confidant & teacher. When he smiled it changed my day. I wish everyone could have met him. Prayers are with the family. pic.twitter.com/fp8WvwdOdv— Sean Giambrone (@seangiambrone1) March 24, 2021
Melissa Joan Hart
Shocked and saddened to hear of #GeorgeSegal passing away!— Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) March 24, 2021
From being on set of #JustShootMe to directing him on #Goldbergs, he was a true gem and great man. He will be missed! https://t.co/1SvToqUEGH
Patton Oswalt
NOOOOOOO. Oh my God he was such a sweetie. And totally happy to dish with an annoying film nerd about CALIFORNIA SPLIT, BLUME IN LOVE, and everything. RIP king. https://t.co/t3ix3YuTxY— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 24, 2021