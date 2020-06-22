The Great North Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

✖

It looks like one of Fox's newest comedy series will be sticking around for a while. The network has officially renewed The Great North for a second season, ahead of the show's series premiere. The show is created, written, and executive-produced by Bob's Burgers writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as Regular Show writer Minty Lewis. Loren Bouchard, who created Bob's Burgers, also serves as an executive producer.

“Wendy, Lizzie, Minty, and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut,” Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment for FOX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Of course, we’d also like to thank our friends at 20th, who continue to be tremendous partners.”

The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef (Nick Offerman), does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, Wolf, (Will Forte) and his fiancé, Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan), her middle brother, Ham (Paul Rust), and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, Moon (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Bento Box Entertainment, which has worked on Bob's Burgers, Duncanville, and Brickleberry, serves as the animation studio for The Great North.

The Great North will be the latest series to join Fox's "Animation Domination" block, which also includes recent additions Duncanville and Bless the Harts (which have already been renewed for second seasons), as well as long-running series The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers. Another freshman series, Clea Duvall's Housebroken, is also set to join the fray.

