‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Is Getting A Sequel

Those who have been waiting for a sequel to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale are in luck, as one has just been announced for next year.

Atwood took to her website to let fans know that she is currently writing a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale titled The Testaments, and it’s coming to stores on September 10th, 2019. Atwood also revealed when the book would take place, writing “The Testaments is set 15 years after Offred’s final scene in The Handmaid’s Tale and is narrated by three female characters.”

Atwood also identified what inspired a lot of the material in the book, writing “Everything you’ve ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything! The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in.”

Yes indeed to those who asked: I’m writing a sequel to The #HandmaidsTale. #TheTestaments is set 15 years after Offred’s final scene and is narrated by three female characters. It will be published in Sept 2019. More details: //t.co/e1umh5FwpX pic.twitter.com/pePp0zpuif — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) November 28, 2018

While this will continue the world she established in The Handmaid’s Tale, this isn’t necessarily going to be reflected in the show, as she added “Also… The Testaments is not connected to the television adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The Handmaid’s Tale has made waves thanks to its successful adaptation on Hulu, but the original book was published back in 1985, so fans are definitely intrigued to see how the world has changed in that 15-year gap.

Fans of the show also have a lot to look forward to, as Hulu has is bringing it back for a third season. You can check out the official description fo the show below.

“Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism in its militarized “return to traditional values.” As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world. In this terrifying society, Offred must navigate between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.”

The New Testaments hits stores on September 10th, 2019.