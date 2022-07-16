The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Adds New Amsterdam Star

Earlier this week, Hulu released a new teaser for Season 5 of the critically acclaimed series, The Handmaid's Tale giving us a chilling look at what's to come when the series returns this fall, and now we're getting even more information about the upcoming season and a new face that's joining the cast. According to TVLine, New Amsterdam star Genevieve Angelson has joined the cast for Season 5, and she may be a serious threat not only for June (Elisabeth Moss) but for the women of Canada in the series as well.

According to the report, Angelson's Mrs. Wheeler is "an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead in Toronto." In addition to her work on New Amsterdam, Angelson is known for her roles in The Afterparty, This is Us, Flack, Titans, Blue Bloods, and Good Girls Revolt.

Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale is described, "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

In addition to Angelson joining the cast, The Handmaid's Tale stars Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger. Series star Alexis Bledel previously announced that she would not be returning for Season 5.

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid's Tale at this time," Bledel shared previously. "I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

The Handmaid's Tale is inspired by the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, with that book depicting not only events that correlate with what Moss' character endures, but also features an epilogue set 200 years in the future with a group of academics looking back at what had happened to society. A sequel novel, The Testaments, was published in 2019. Ahead of that novel's release, it was reported that MGM and Hulu were in discussion about how the sequel could be "an important extension" to the series, opening up the possibility of the story continuing beyond June's journey. Moss previously shared with ComicBook.com that she feels like The Handmaid's Tale will end when June's journey ends.

It's not up to me, but I think we all agree that this is the story of one woman and it's not the story of Gilead," Moss said. "We're tracking her story and we're taking care of her story and it will be up at some point I think that we keep that as our guideline. When we feel like that story has been told, then it will be over."

Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale is set to premiere on September 14th on Hulu.

Are you excited for the new season of The Handmaid's Tale? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.