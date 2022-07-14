The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Gets New Teaser

One of the most consistently acclaimed and unsettling series on streaming platforms is Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, with a new teaser for Season 5 of the series having been unveiled. Based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, the series debuted at a time when it was considered a dystopic view of the country, only for each passing year to see the storyline more closely mirror real-world events in disturbing ways. You can check out the teaser for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 above before the gripping series makes its return to Hulu on September 14th.

The new season is described, "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

A key component of the series' success has been its performers embodying compelling and complex characters, and while a number of those riveting figures are returning for Season 5, fans learned that Alexis Bledel would not be making her return for Season 5.

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid's Tale at this time," Bledel shared in a statement announcing her exit. "I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

With the series having launched in 2017, fans have been speculating about how long the show could last. Unlike other successful TV franchises, star Moss previously expressed that she thinks the project will only last long enough to complete her character's journey.

"It's not up to me, but I think that we all agree that this is the story of one woman and it's not the story of Gilead," Moss shared with ComicBook.com of the series' trajectory. "We're tracking her story and we're taking care of her story and it will be up at some point. I think that we keep that as our guideline. When we feel like that story has been told, then it will be over."

