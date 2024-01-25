The Last of Us Season 2 Adds Loki, Succession, and Watchmen Directors

Emmy Award-winning HBO and Marvel directors have boarded The Last of Us season 2. Deadline reports that Mark Mylod, who won the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Emmy for the "Connor's Wedding" episode of Succession's final season, has signed on for the post-apocalyptic drama based on the Naughty Dog video game series. Confirming last week's report that Sex Education and Marvel's Loki season 1 director Kate Herron will direct for season 2, the network has also tapped Emmy winner Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason).

The four newcomers join returning Last of Us directors Peter Hoar, who received an Emmy nomination for the first season episode "Long, Long Time," and Craig Mazin (pilot episode "When You're Lost in the Darkness") and Neil Druckmann ("Infected"), the series' co-creators, executive producers, and showrunners.

Mylod has received eight Emmy nominations, winning four for his work on seasons 2-4 of awards darling Succession. The directing-producer's credits include episodes of HBO's Game of Thrones and Entourage, Shameless, and the feature The Menu. Herron is no stranger to the zombie apocalypse: she directed an episode of the Netflix zombie apocalypse comedy Daybreak. She helmed all six episodes of the first season of the acclaimed Marvel Studios series Loki.



Another genre vet and Directors Guild of America Award nominee, Williams' extensive TV credits include episodes of The Walking Dead, How to Get Away With Murder, Ray Donovan, and HBO's Westworld. Williams also served as an executive producer on HBO's adaptation of Watchmen, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series. Along with her work on episodes of Perry Mason, Lopez-Corrado served as director and co-executive producer of ABC drama A Million Little Things. Her credits include Supernatural, the Marvel TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Runaways, and The Gifted, Manifest, and FBI: International. Most recently, she helmed two episodes of The Nevers for HBO.

The Last of Us follows survivors Joel (Pedro Pascal) and the infected-immune Ellie (Bella Ramsey) through the fungal apocalypse. Season 2 has added new cast members Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick, Unbelievable) as Abby, a key character from The Last of Us: Part II video game, Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse, and Isabela Merced (Madame Web) as Dina. The Last of Us season 2 begins filming February 12 ahead of an expected 2025 release on HBO and the streaming service Max.