The Last of Us Season 2: Filming Dates, Casting Rumors, and More

The Last of Us Season 2 rumor mill is quite intense, so let's break it all down. After the release of The Last of Us season one earlier this year, there has been a lot of anticipation and speculation for the second season. Although the first game has a ton of acclaim and was adapted incredibly well for the HBO series, the second game is a whole different ball game. HBO has already confirmed it will not stray far from the games and therefore the second season of the show will directly adapt the second game which is a totally different beast. The Last of Us Part II came out seven years after the first game and was showered in praise from critics, but it was very divisive amongst fans for its storytelling decisions.

Now, as HBO prepares for the second season, there are all kinds of rumors and important pieces of information to know. We have general info on when to expect the second season, who may be starring in it, and more. Without further ado, take a look at the information below.

When Will The Last of Us Season 2 Start Filming?

The Last of Us season 2 is reportedly planning to begin filming in January 2024. Of course, these things are always subject to change, but due to the need to secure locations for production amongst other things, production will likely begin in the early weeks of the new year. As for how long they'll shoot for, it's anyone's guess. The first season took about 200 days to shoot all ten episodes. It's unclear how many episodes season 2 will be, but the second game is much longer and denser, though it's expected to be spread across multiple seasons.

The Last of Us Season 2: Who Will Play Abby?

A ton of names have been floating around for the role of Abby in The Last of Us season 2. Abby is the antagonist, but also a playable character in The Last of Us Part II. She's a very critical element of the story and is more or less a mirror version or two sides of the same coin for Ellie. She's also a very controversial character which means whoever is cast as her will likely need thick skin. With that said, prominent rumors suggest that Abby will be played by No One Will Save You and Booksmart actress Kaitlyn Dever. Dever was also the leading fan cast for Ellie back when the game was going to be adapted into a film in the 2010s. Nothing has been officially announced, but generally reliable sources are reporting her as the frontrunner.

The Last of Us Season 2: Pedro Pascal in Fantastic Four and Gladiator 2

This may be a strange thing to bring up in an article about The Last of Us season 2, but it is an important topic. Pedro Pascal is reportedly circling a deal to play Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four movie. This would make him one of, if not the most important hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward and severely limit his schedule. Reports note that his participation in the MCU will be dependent on his 2024 schedule and Fantastic Four is reportedly targeting an early 2024 start date.

Other reports also note that Pedro Pascal is prioritizing Gladiator 2 which was put on pause earlier this year amidst the actors' strike. Pascal's schedule on the Ridley Scott production will supposedly overlap with The Last of Us season 2 and the HBO series will have to work around his schedule on the film. Pascal is expected to have a significantly reduced role in The Last of Us season 2 due to various things that happen in the second game, but his character is still important throughout most of the story and pops up regularly. Whether or not Pascal's role in the MCU would force HBO to reduce his role even more is unclear, but it seems like all signs are pointing toward the actor joining the superhero world.

The Last of Us Season 2 Release Date

HBO has not announced a release date for The Last of Us season 2, but it was previously targeting a 2025 release window. It's likely that the strikes haven't disrupted that too much, but it may release later in 2025 as opposed to that early window that season one released in.