The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Reveals First Look at Hill Troll

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming back to Prime Video for its second season in August, and we’ve already seen some exciting teases about the upcoming episodes. The showrunners have teased Sauron’s plans in Season 2 and also revealed some “grander scale” battles along the way. Thanks to Empire Online, fans are also getting a glimpse of the live-action debut of the Hill-troll. Previously, fans met the Cave-troll in Peter Jackson’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, and the first season of The Rings of Power featured a Snow-troll. Now, fans will meet Damrod, a Hill-troll known as the “eater of dragon bones.”

“[He] was inspired in part by Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul,” co-showrunner Patrick McKay revealed. “If you look at the way he moves and his casual sense of strength.” Damrod is being voiced by Benjamin Walker. You can check out an image of the character below:

Damrod the Hill-troll in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

What Is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 About?

“What I know and what I can say for a fact is that it’s going to be darker, and it’s going to be edgier and more character-driven,” Season 2 director Charlotte Brändström shared with MovieZine earlier this year. “I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up. I watched all of them over Christmas, just the cuts. I think it’s going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well.”

The Rings of Power cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. Season 1 star Nazanin Boniadi will not be returning as the healer Bronwyn, having moved on from acting.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is expected to premiere on Prime Video on August 29th.