The Magicians Season 5 Trailer Released

Syfy has released a new trailer for The Magicians Season Five. Based on Lev Grossman’s best-selling books, The Magicians follows a group of somewhat misfit and often quirky friends from the magical academy, Brakebills University, hidden in upstate New York. In the first season the group discovers that the fantasy world featured in a popular children’s book series, Fillory, is real while in the second season, they become Fillory’s kings and queens, rapidly discovering that ruling a fantasy kingdom is no fantasy — and the season ends with magic being shut off. Season 3 saw the group embark on an epic quest to obtain the seven keys needed to restore magic to the world and while they were successful, it didn’t exactly go as planned. Season 3 closed with the revelation that the Librarians had taken control of magic, doling it out as they see fit, while Quentin and his friends have been mind-wiped and have no memories of their previous lives or selves. The fourth season ended with Quentin dying in order to save his friends and restore magic.

The new trailer shows Quentin’s friends still mourning his loss. At the same time, they realize that magic came back stronger than ever, which could be an even bigger problem than not having magic at all. The trailer also reveals the new season will premiere on January 15th. You can watch the trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Magicians raised the bar at SyFy and has gained momentum season after season, attracting a new audience to the channel,” Bill McGoldrick, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment said when the series was renewed. “We are proud of this series as it continues to break the boundaries of storytelling.”

The new season also sees Henry Alonso Myers, who has been an executive producer for the series since Season One, joining John McNamara and Sera Gamble as co-showrunner.

“We couldn’t be happier or more excited to conjure another year of magic and all it entails — love, hate, loyalty, betrayal, sex, foul language, drugs, battling gods, monsters and the most dangerous enemies of all: other human beings. We have the best writers, producers, directors, cast and crew in the charted multiverse. Here’s how strongly we believe this: anyone who tries to poach a single one of them will be cursed. And we have the voodoo dolls to do it,” McNamara and Gamble said.

The series stars Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran, and Trevor Einhorn. McNamara, Gamble, Chris Fisher, Myers, Laurie Lieser, David Reed and Groundswell Productions’ Michael London and Janice Williams executive produce.

Are you excited that The Magicians’ fifth season? Let us know in the comments. The Magicians Season 5 premiers on Syfy on January 15th.