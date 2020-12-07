Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Temuera Morrison Explains How Boba Fett Has Changed

✖

Star Wars fans have always hoped to see Boba Fett make his return to the franchise at some point, believing that he could have survived the sarlacc pit he fell into during Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Finally, after all these years, Boba Fett made his comeback on the most recent episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, tracking down Din Djarin in order to retrieve his armor. It was clear during the episode that Boba Fett has experienced quite a few cosmetic changes during his time away from the spotlight. Unsurprisingly, the character has changed a lot internally as well.

This new version of Boba Fett is played by Temuera Morrison, who is known best to Star Wars fans as Boba's father, Jango Fett, in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. While we all now know just how lethal Boba Fett can still be, we don't know anything about what happened to him after he fell into the sarlacc pit. Morrison doesn't know either, but while speaking to the New York Times, the actor opened up about how Boba has changed and evolved during his time on Tatooine.

"Yes. When we find Boba, he’s well-worn, and he’s been through a lot," Morrison said. "He’s a survivor, and he’s weathered. Now it was time to find out more about what makes Boba tick. Is he more than just a simple man, trying to make his way through the galaxy? Is he tired of all the fighting? Is he tired of all the killing?

"The one thing I can relate to is, I’m quite a mature man now and things always change. Sometimes you’re in Hollywood, in all the magazines and newspapers. And sometimes you end up in the fish and chip shop in New Zealand, where all the old magazines and papers go. You’re old news."

Unfortunately for Star Wars fans hoping to get some more of Boba's story, it doesn't look like any background info is on the way any time soon.

"There’s quite a bit of loose ends, and I’m not one of those guys that knows too much about the actual history," Morrison continued. "The fans of Star Wars, they have better knowledge of, What’s happened? How can he still be alive? I thought he was stuck in this place? I can find out more on the internet."

