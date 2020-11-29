The Mandalorian: Chapter 13 Concept Art Highlights Grogu and Ahsoka Tano

The clan of two travel to the city of Calodan in released concept art from The Mandalorian "Chapter 13: The Jedi." In the episode from writer-director Dave Filoni that premiered on Disney+ Friday, bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) follows a lead from Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) that brings him to the plundered planet of Corvus. There he finds Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), one of the "enemy sorcerers" Din needs to help him reunite The Child — real name Grogu — with his kind in an as-yet-revealed part of the galaxy.

When Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) hires the Mandalorian to track down and kill Ahsoka after her white-bladed lightsabers cut through Elsbeth's army, Din agrees to help Ahsoka take on the Magistrate and hired gunfighter Lang (Michael Biehn) — if she trains the foundling.

Din only learns his child's name when Ahsoka, connecting with Grogu's memories through the Force, reveals the 50-year-old child survived the Empire's attack on the Jedi Temple on Coruscant when someone hid him away at the end of the Clone Wars. Before they part ways, Ahsoka directs Din to the planet Tython. There he'll locate the ruins of an ancient temple with a strong connection to the Force, where Grogu may choose his path by reaching out and alerting one of the last remaining Jedi of his presence.