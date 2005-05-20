The Mandalorian Meme Hides Baby Yoda in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Baby Yoda hides from Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), the newly-christened Darth Vader, in a viral meme inserting The Mandalorian character into Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Anakin's former padawan, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), reveals the child's name and past when she Force communicates with the foundling on the plundered planet of Corvus, where the bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) discovers the 50-year-old infant in his care is named Grogu. In "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Ahsoka tells Din that Grogu was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant — the same Temple attacked by Vader and clone troopers during the Great Jedi Purge in Revenge of the Sith.

"He was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. Many Masters trained him over the years," Ahsoka tells Din. "At the end of the Clone Wars, when the Empire rose to power, he was hidden. Someone took him from the Temple. Then his memory becomes… dark. He seemed lost. Alone."

While Grogu's as-yet-revealed rescuer spared him the same fate that met many Younglings nearly 30 years earlier, one Twitter user inserts Grogu into Revenge of the Sith by having the child witness the Temple slaughter. In the infamous scene from the final installment of George Lucas' Prequel Trilogy, Anakin ignites his lightsaber before murdering Sors Bandeam (Ross Beadman) and other students of the Jedi Order's Temple academy.

Wow, can't believe I missed Baby Yoda hiding from Anakin this whole time!#TheMandalorian #Grogu pic.twitter.com/R0digO4z5T — Harri Elmer (@HarriElmer) November 27, 2020

More Mando-Memes about Grogu's time at the Jedi Temple continue below.

New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 debut Fridays on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.