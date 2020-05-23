USPS Mail Man Creates Custom Mandalorian Helmet to Deliver Mail In

✖

As more businesses and employers make rules that force employees to wear masks in an effort to stomp out the coronavirus, pop culture fiends have gotten more and more creative. You've likely seen hundreds of possible pop culture-centric designs on all corners of the internet, but few stand out as much as a mask inspired by The Mandalorian one worker with the USPS has crafted. A mailman from the Colchester, Vermont post office shared an image to r/TheMandalorian of himself in a Mandalorian helmet painted in red, white, and blue. Better yet, the USPS eagle is emblazoned on the forehead, creating a mask perfect for Star Wars fans that happen to work in the postal service.

The Mandalorian is now well into post-production on the show's second season. Should most reports prove accurate, it'll be a batch of episodes packed to the brim with characters from all corners of the Star Wars mythos. To date, we've heard Ahsoka Tano will be played by Rosario Dawson, Temuera Morrison will return to play Boba Fett, Katee Sackhoff is reprising her role as Bo-Katan Kryze from The Clone Wars, and Timothy Olyphant has been attached in an unknown role.

Should Clone Wars alumnus Simon Pegg gets his way, he'd love returning to the world of Star Wars to play a live-action version of Dengar, the original trilogy bounty hunter the actor voiced on The Clone Wars animated series. More recently, Pegg portrayed Unkar Plutt in Star Wars: The force Awakens.

"I've mentioned it a few times, but surely, if Taika [Waititi, director] and [series creator Jon] Favreau decide to bring Dengar into The Mandalorian, then I have some form [of experience] in the past having played him in Star Wars: Battlefront and The Clone Wars," Pegg revealed in a recent interview. "So just saying. I heard they just employed Katee Sackhoff to play a character that wasn't in the movies but she played it before in a different Star Wars thing, so just saying."

The first season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. The second season is due out later this October.

What other characters from the animated shows would you like to see in a future season of The Mandalorian? What about characters from the original trilogy? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

