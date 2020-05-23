Star Wars: The Force Awakens Actor Wants to Play Original Trilogy Character in The Mandalorian

✖

Simon Pegg, who portrayed Jakku junk boss Unkar Plutt in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is interested in playing Corellian bounty hunter Dengar in a future season of The Mandalorian. Famously hired by the Empire to capture Millennium Falcon captain Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, where Dengar was portrayed by Morris Bush, Pegg voiced the character in a fourth season episode of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars before reprising the role in the Star Wars Battlefront video game.

"I've mentioned it a few times, but surely, if Taika [Waititi, director] and [series creator Jon] Favreau decide to bring Dengar into The Mandalorian, then I have some form [of experience] in the past having played him in Star Wars: Battlefront and The Clone Wars," Pegg told Collider when asked to name the television show he'd most like to appear on as a guest star. "So just saying. I heard they just employed Katee Sackhoff to play a character that wasn't in the movies but she played it before in a different Star Wars thing, so just saying."

Sackhoff, who voiced Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, a role she will reportedly reprise in the second season of The Mandalorian. The series centers on armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), who fends off Imperial and underworld forces in pursuit of a highly-valued asset — the Child, informally known as Baby Yoda — in the seedy underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy.

The addition of Kryze to Mandalorian follows reports the new season added legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, who portrayed Jango Fett and the clone troopers in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones. Another series newcomer, Timothy Olyphant, will reportedly don Boba Fett's armor — a clue Olyphant is playing Cobb Vanth, a character first mentioned in the canon Star Wars novel that hinted at Boba Fett's survival in 2015.

In December, Deadline reported the sophomore season of The Mandalorian will include "several" established characters who have already appeared in the nine-movie "Skywalker Saga" that concluded with the J.J. Abrams-directed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

All chapters of The Mandalorian Season 1 are now streaming exclusively on Disney+. The second season — with Favreau, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez, Carl Weathers and Dave Filoni as directors — remains on track to premiere this October.

