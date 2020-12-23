Star Wars: The Mandalorian Composer Explains How the Score Evolved in Season 2

✖

It only took a few moments in the Season 1 premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian to realize that the score was going to play a major role in the show going forward. Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson used an array of instruments to create a sound that was completely unique to The Mandalorian, and that flute theme became an instantly beloved sound for Star Wars fans everywhere. The unconventional and intriguing exploration of sound continued in the second season of The Mandalorian, as Göransson continued to try new things and evolve the music.

There's a little bit of everything in the Season 2 score, ranging from choir vocals to a fully electronic theme. During an interview with Insider, Göransson explained how his approach to The Mandalorian Season 2 changed a bit from its debut last year.

"In Season 1 it was all new so audiences didn't have a relationship to the music, but now they are connected to these themes," Göransson said. "So when I started Season 2 I wanted to use the themes in a different way — different harmonies and counterpoints to the main theme, but in a way that people would still understand what it is."

In addition to using themes that were different to what we'd heard in Season 1, Göransson incorporated the themes and sounds from John Williams Star Wars scores of the past. The composer felt that the original Star Wars sounds were an important part of making audiences feel the moment.

"We had a lot of conversations throughout the show," he explained. "We were smart with putting our own stamp on the music through Season 1 but with Season 2 we wanted to flirt with the Star Wars themes a little bit."

There are a few instances throughout The Mandalorian Season 2 where you'll notice previous Star Wars themes incorporated into the score. Both Yoda and Ahsoka Tano's themes can be heard in "The Jedi," while the Skywalker theme is very noticeable when Luke arrives on Moff Gideon's ship to save the day in "The Rescue."

"When Luke takes his hood off we all wanted people at home to stand up on their feet and feel this power," Göransson added. "It was an obvious choice to put it in there at that moment."

What did you think of The Mandalorian Season 2?